Shiva Thapa assures medal at Strandja Memorial Boxing

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam pugilist Shiva Thapa (63kg) assured himself of medal at the 71st Strandja Memorial Tournament by advancing to the semifinals in Sofia, Bulgaria on Thursday. Along with Shiva, Sonia Lather (57kg) and Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) also assured themselves of medals at the tournament.

The Assam boxer got the better of Ireland’s George Bates in his quarterfinal clash. It may be mentioned here that Shiva is a bronze-winner from the 2015 world showpiece.

On the other hand, Sonia Lather clinched a 3-2 triumph over Ireland’s Michaela Walsh to enter the last-four stage. Thapa, Lather and Hussamuddin will today try to ensure their place in the finals, scheduled to take place on Saturday.

