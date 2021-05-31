Top StoriesNationalSports

Shiva Thapa Outboxed In Asian Championship Final, Settles For Silver

By Pratidin Bureau
Indian pugilist Shiva Thapa was outboxed by Mongolia’s Baatarsukh Chinzorig in the 64 kg category and had to settle with a silver at the final of the Asian Boxing Championship held in Dubai.

An intense fight was witnessed between the duo but Thapa unfortunately lost to Chinzorig in a 2-3 split verdict.

It may be mentioned that Thapa is the first Indian male boxer to secure five medals in the tournament history.

Also Read: Mary Kom Loses Final, Settles For Silver At Asian Championship

Thapa started off with a bang winning a gold at the event in 2013, followed by a bronze in 2015, a silver in 2017 and a bronze later in 2019.

Earlier today, Amit Panghal (52 kg) also lost in a 2-3 split decision against reigning World and Olympic champion Zoirov Shakhobidin of Uzbekistan

On Sunday, the women boxing team of India won one gold, three silver and six bronze medals. Pooja Rani won a gold and Mary Kom, Lalbuatsaihi and Anupama bagged silver medals. Simranjit Kaur, Lovlina Borgohain, Jaismine, Sakshi Chaudhary, Monika and Saweety got bronze each.

Overall, this is India’s best performance at the event. The previous best was in 2019 with 13 medals (2 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze).

