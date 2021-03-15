Shivraj Chauhan To Address 3 Rallies In Dibrugarh District

RegionalElection 2021Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
47

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan will be on a one-day visit to Assam on Monday to address three mega public rallies in Dibrugarh district for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Chauhan will reach Dibrugarh Airport today and address a public rally at Naharkatia at 11:00 am. Following which he will address another huge public rally at Duliajan at 12:30 pm. At 02:00 pm, Chauhan will address the third mega rally in Dibruagarh town.

The BJP candidates that will contest the polls from these three constituencies – Prashant Phukan (Dibrugarh), Tarang Gogoi (Naharkatia), and Tirosh Gowala (Duliajan).

Related News

Bhavani Devi Becomes 1st Indian Fencer To Qualify Olympics

Big B Undergoes Second Eye Surgery

Goal To Defeat BJP: Yogendra Yadav On Meeting Akhil

Beyonce Breaks Grammy Record With 28th Win

Assam will go to the polls on March 27, April 1, and 6. Results will be declared on May 2 for the 126 seats.

You might also like
National

India Reports 1st 6 Positive Cases of New UK Variant Genome

Sports

Captain Fantastic Sunil Chhetri helps India lift Intercontinental Cup

National

Delhi Court Dismisses Nirbhaya Convict’s Plea for Medical Treatment

Regional

Seven killed in three separate road mishaps on Sunday morning

National

BSP breaks up alliance with SP

Sports

India wins toss against England

Comments
Loading...