Shivraj Chauhan To Address 3 Rallies In Dibrugarh District

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan will be on a one-day visit to Assam on Monday to address three mega public rallies in Dibrugarh district for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Chauhan will reach Dibrugarh Airport today and address a public rally at Naharkatia at 11:00 am. Following which he will address another huge public rally at Duliajan at 12:30 pm. At 02:00 pm, Chauhan will address the third mega rally in Dibruagarh town.

The BJP candidates that will contest the polls from these three constituencies – Prashant Phukan (Dibrugarh), Tarang Gogoi (Naharkatia), and Tirosh Gowala (Duliajan).

Assam will go to the polls on March 27, April 1, and 6. Results will be declared on May 2 for the 126 seats.