Top StoriesSportsWorld

Shoaib Malik Survives Horrific Car Crash | Video

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: Times Now
157

Former Pakistan skipper and Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza’s husband Shoaib Malik suffered a car crash in Lahore on Sunday night.

Reportedly, the accident occurred after the cricketer left the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft event for the sixth edition of the elite T20 tournament at the High-Performance Centre in Lahore.

As per various media outlets, Malik lost control of his vehicle before colliding ‘head-on’ with a truck that was parked nearby a local restaurant.

Related News

JP Nadda To Start Assam Poll Campaign Today

Maharashtra Confirms Bird Flu

Dr. Ramen Talukdar’s Father Passes Away

Assam: 25 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

“I am perfectly all right everybody. It was just a happenstance accident and Almighty has been extremely Benevolent. Thank you to each one of you who’ve reached out. I am deeply grateful for all the love and care…” ~ Shoaib Malik,” the 38-year-old cricketer said in his tweet later last night.  

You might also like
National

Coronavirus: Automakers Ask Employees To Work From Home

Regional

DRI Seizes Gold Biscuit, 5 Detained

National

2 Die After Building Collapses in Mohali

Pratidin Exclusive

Politics of Assam changing after Modi visit

National

Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested by SIT

National

Priyanka asks Modi to clear his stand on Godse

Comments
Loading...