Shoaib Malik Survives Horrific Car Crash | Video

Former Pakistan skipper and Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza’s husband Shoaib Malik suffered a car crash in Lahore on Sunday night.

Reportedly, the accident occurred after the cricketer left the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft event for the sixth edition of the elite T20 tournament at the High-Performance Centre in Lahore.

As per various media outlets, Malik lost control of his vehicle before colliding ‘head-on’ with a truck that was parked nearby a local restaurant.

“I am perfectly all right everybody. It was just a happenstance accident and Almighty has been extremely Benevolent. Thank you to each one of you who’ve reached out. I am deeply grateful for all the love and care…” ~ Shoaib Malik,” the 38-year-old cricketer said in his tweet later last night.