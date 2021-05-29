Shocking: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped, Impregnated By Grandfather In Assam

In a shocker from Assam’s Kampur in Nagaon district, a 13-year-old minor girl was raped and impregnated by her own grandfather.

As per a report, the girl is now seven months pregnant.

The accused, 60-year-old Abdul Hamid, is the maternal grandfather of the girl.

The incident came to light when the girl’s parents noticed some physical changes in her body and when enquired, she revealed the incident to them.

The girl’s family then lodged an FIR at Kampur police station on Friday.

Hamid was nabbed soon after and a case (66/21) has been registered under section 376(lll) RW/Sec 6 of POCSO Act against Hamid.