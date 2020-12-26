SHOCKING: 40-Year Old Allegedly Rapes Minor In Tezpur

By Pratidin Bureau
Minor raped in Tezpur
An incident of a 40-year old person allegedly raping a 6-year old girl has sent chills down the spine of the people of Tezpur’s Harigaon.

As per sources, the incident took place when the accused identified as one Hemen Nayak, lured the minor by giving 10 rupees and took her to a nearby paddy field and allegedly raped her.

Fortunately, a passerby woman, upon hearing her screams, rushed to the village and alerted the locals. Later, the locals beat up the accused and handed him over to the Kacharigaon police station.

A case was registered against the accused under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) in this regard and produced it in court..

