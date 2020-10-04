Shooter Gold Medallist Shreyasi Singh Joins BJP

Shooter Shreyasi Singh, daughter of former Central Minister late Digvijay Singh, joined BJP today ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

She joined the political party in presence of of party leader Bhupendra Yadav at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Singh, a shooter, is a gold medalist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia and a silver medalist at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

She is expected to run elections either from Amarpur (Banka) or Jamui.