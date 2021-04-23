Shravan Rathod of Famous Nadeem-Shravan Duo Dies of COVID-19

Shravan Rathod of the iconic music composer duo Nadeem-Shravan died of COVID-19 complications at a Mumbai hospital. He was 66.

The news of Shravan’s death was confirmed by his son, musician Sanjeev Rathod, reported PTI. According to the report, the veteran composer died at around 10.15 PM on Thursday. “Please pray for his soul,” the grieving son was quoted as saying.

Rathod was admitted to Mumbai’s SL Raheja Hospital on Monday in a critical condition after testing COVID-19 positive.

Condolence messages from celebrities across the music industry, fondly remembering Shravan Rathod, flooded Twitter soon after the news of his death was announced.

Mourning Shravan Rathod, composer Salim Merchant posted an emotional tweet: “Shravan bhai is no more. My respects and condolences to his family. Nadeem-Shravan have given us some of the biggest hits in the 90s. COVID-19 has taken so many lives. Don’t know when will this end… Really saddened by this news.”

“Shocked to hear the news of Shravan ji (of Nadeem Shravan) passing away. A genuine humble human being and one of the biggest composers of our music industry. Another huge loss in this pandemic. God give strength to the bereaved family. Rest in peace,” tweeted singer Shreya Ghoshal.