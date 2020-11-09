Shrimanta Sankardeva Kalashetra to Reopen Today

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Sankardeva Kalashetra
64

Shrimanta Shankardeva Kalashetra to reopen today after a gap of almost one year. The institution will reopen by maintaining the COVID-19 protocols.

Vice-Chairman of Kalashetra Angoorlata Deka said that it will stress on maintaining social distancing among the public and that the entire institution will be thoroughly sanitized.

She also said that the present official website, which was not used widely before, has been revamped and will be freshly launched on its reopening. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will launch the new website.

Related News

Goalpara: 6 Teachers Arrested For Scholarship Funds…

NCB Raids Actor Arjun Rampal’s Home In Drug Probe

PM Modi Unveils Various Projects at Varanasi

Superstar Chiranjeevi Tests COVID +ve

Furthermore it was informed that five mini Kalashetras will be installed in Dibrugarh, Diphu, Kokrajhar, Silchar and Delhi in a bid to spread and also educate about Assam’s culture, subsequently, throughout the country.

Kalashetra remained closed since last year after the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) protests turned violent in Guwahati. It was scheduled to open early this year but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has gripped the state as well as the nation.

You might also like
Sports

Asian Games Update – Day 2 review of Indian athletes

Regional

Zubeen shouldn’t raise irrelevant issues : Ranjit Das

Uncategorized

Private: Assam University PG, UG & Semester Examinations Cancelled

National

CAB lapses in Rajya Sabha, NE erupts in joy

Regional

149 Cops of Assam Police Test COVID-19 Positive

Regional

Adulterated Mustard Oil Invades Guwahati Market

Comments
Loading...