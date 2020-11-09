Shrimanta Sankardeva Kalashetra to Reopen Today

Shrimanta Shankardeva Kalashetra to reopen today after a gap of almost one year. The institution will reopen by maintaining the COVID-19 protocols.

Vice-Chairman of Kalashetra Angoorlata Deka said that it will stress on maintaining social distancing among the public and that the entire institution will be thoroughly sanitized.

She also said that the present official website, which was not used widely before, has been revamped and will be freshly launched on its reopening. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will launch the new website.

Furthermore it was informed that five mini Kalashetras will be installed in Dibrugarh, Diphu, Kokrajhar, Silchar and Delhi in a bid to spread and also educate about Assam’s culture, subsequently, throughout the country.

Kalashetra remained closed since last year after the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) protests turned violent in Guwahati. It was scheduled to open early this year but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has gripped the state as well as the nation.