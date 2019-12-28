Shringkhal Chaliha Sent To 2-day CID Custody Again

Vir Lachit Sena activist Shringkhal Chaliha has been sent to two-day CID custody again on Saturday. He was produced on the court and CID sought three-day custody but the court give him two-day custody.

Senior advocate Upamanyu Hazarika who is fighting the case for Shringkhal has become conscious against the government. Hazarika said, “Sarbananda Sonowal dreamt of achieving power by joining in the students’ movement. The Chief Minister is afraid of the people who stage a protest with a free and fair mind and therefore they made a conspiracy to arrest the protestor like Shringkhal Chaliha.”

Hazarika also stated that there will be massive protests against this harassment. He also raised a question as to why the government doesn’t take any action against Mrinal Saikia who made a provocative statement.