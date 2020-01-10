Shrinkhal Chaliha Granted Bail

Veer Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha has been granted bail by Gauhati High Court on Friday. Reportedly, he will be set free on Saturday.

Chaliha was arrested from Dibrugarh on December 20 under the case no 30/19. Later, he was charged with case nos. 120B, 121, 121A, 122, 123, 147, 148, 150, 153, 153A, 326, 333, and 353.

Chaliha was already lodged at the Barpeta jail and was produced before the High Court today to hear his bail plea.

The state government had earlier booked him for the second time under another case of waging a war against the state by the crime branch. He was arrested again in relation to an old case and produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court earlier today.