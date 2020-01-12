Shrinkhal Chaliha released

Veer Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha has been released from jail on Sunday morning. He was granted bail by Gauhati High Court on Friday.

According to reports, he was released at around 6 AM in the morning and reached Guwahati at the time of filing this report.

Chaliha, an active voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the State, was arrested from Dibrugarh on December 23 and brought to Guwahati. He was later shifted to Barpeta.

The CID of Assam Police had registered a case (30/2019) against Shrinkhal on charges of making provocative statements during the CAA protests.