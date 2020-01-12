Shrinkhal Chaliha released

VideoRegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Shrinkhal Chaliha released
532

Veer Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha has been released from jail on Sunday morning. He was granted bail by Gauhati High Court on Friday.

According to reports, he was released at around 6 AM in the morning and reached Guwahati at the time of filing this report.

Chaliha, an active voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the State, was arrested from Dibrugarh on December 23 and brought to Guwahati. He was later shifted to Barpeta.

The CID of Assam Police had registered a case (30/2019) against Shrinkhal on charges of making provocative statements during the CAA protests.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

Congress to hold Iftar feast in Delhi on June 13

Pratidin Exclusive

Assam Panchayat elections to be held before September 15: HC

Regional

Old Saraighat Bridge to be closed for 90 days

Regional

Flood in Hailakandi has affected more than 58 thousand, says DDMA report

Regional

Star campaigning blitz in Assam today

National

Policeman martyred, terrorist killed in Kashmir

Comments
Loading...