SI Badri Prasad Baruati Sent to Judicial Custody

Government Railway Police (GRP) SI Badri Prasad Baruati has been sent to judicial custody on Tuesday. He was produced in the court after the 5-days custody ended today.

The Bharalu Police arrested SI Badri Prasad Baruati on June 18 for allegedly selling gold to a businessman in Nagaon for which he was given a percentage to the SI worth Rs. 8 lakhs. The Bharalu Police also seized the amount from the SI.

Police also alleged that he was involved in selling smuggling gold since long. SI Badri Prasad Baruati’s car has also been seized by the Bharalu police.

It may be mentioned that Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988 has been added to the case on June 20 in connection to a case related to the transit of gold. According to the police source, Baruati’s call records are being examined and the police have identified an account of a Home Guard which the accused was using to deposit and withdraw large sums of money In this connection, the Home Guard’s statement was recorded at the CJM Court.



Meanwhile, an SIT (Special Investigation Team) is investigating the matter. Baruati was arrested in connection to a seizure of 835 gm gold which was made from two persons in the Bharalumukh area on June 15. During interrogation, the accused – Manoj Shah and Arman Ali narrated the involvement of Baruwati in the case.

ALSO READ: Guwahati Curfew Timing Likely To Be Revised





