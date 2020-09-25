SI Exam: Crime Branch Recovers Candidates list from Apollo Hospital

The Crime Branch on Friday recovered a list of 35 candidates of SI examination of Assam Police from Apollo Hospital. The list has been recovered from the drawer of the hospital.

According to reports, an amount of Rs. 10-15 lakhs have been taken from each candidate. Crime Branch also recovered one pendrive consisting of question paper and answer sheets. One laptop has also been seized from the hospital which belongs to Pranjal Sarma.

As per reports, they had hidden the laptop in Thank You lodge.

The Crime Branch will verify the products recovered from the hospital and will interrogate the owner of the lodge.

Notably, the Assam police have arrested seven accused on Thursday in connection to the leakage of the question paper of the written examination for the post of Sub Inspector conducted by State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB)