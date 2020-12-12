SI Exam: Results of Re-examination Declared Today

The result of the written examination of SI (UB) recruitment of Assam Police held on November 22 has been declared on Saturday.

Candidates can download the result from SLPRB website. https://slprbassam.in

It may be mentioned that the Assam Police has conducted a re-examination of the same after a huge scam has come to light on the day of the examination which was held on September 20 as the question paper has been leaked through social media.

Over 62,000 candidates are set to appear in the written examination for the recruitment of Assam police sub-inspectors for the second time.