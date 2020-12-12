SI Exam: Results of Re-examination Declared Today

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
SI EXAM
0

The result of the written examination of SI (UB) recruitment of Assam Police held on November 22 has been declared on Saturday.

Candidates can download the result from SLPRB website. https://slprbassam.in

It may be mentioned that the Assam Police has conducted a re-examination of the same after a huge scam has come to light on the day of the examination which was held on September 20 as the question paper has been leaked through social media.

Related News

BTC Polls: BPF Wins in Supaijhar & Nichima Constituency

CAA Protest: APCC To Move GHC Seeking Justice for Martyrs’

CAA Protest: Ajmal Foundation Provides Financial Aid to…

ISRO: CMS-01 To Launch On Dec 17

Over 62,000 candidates are set to appear in the written examination for the recruitment of Assam police sub-inspectors for the second time. 

You might also like
National

This is not a public holiday brother: Salman Khan

Regional

‘Selfie’ in Lockup: OC Transferred; HG suspended

Regional

Diphu Treasury Officer Arrested

Regional

Durga Puja: Fancy Bazaar Wears Deserted Look Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Regional

Sonowal led Assam government completes two years

Top Stories

COVID-19 Assam: Another Patient Dies

Comments
Loading...