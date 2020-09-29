SI Exam Scam: 2 Accused Sent To Jail

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Drug Peddlers Arrested
Representative Image
0

In a latest development, two accused in the sub-inspector question paper leak scandal were deported to jail this evening.

State President of Nirman Bharat Yuva Morcha Kuldip Rajbonshi and Harkat Ali are two among several accused who were arrested on September 24 and 26, respectively.

They were under police remand, following which they were sent to jail today.

Related News

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu Tests COVID +VE

Assam Detects 3592 New COVID Cases

Arunachal May Reopen For Tourists After Oct

Assam: COVID Claims 13 More Lives

A police team led by DSP Jupi Bordoloi raided Rajbonshi’s house in Nalbari and recovered documents relating to some coaching centres, admit cards of Transport department’s exams, pass books, bank drafts, 24 SIM cards and other documents.

You might also like
Top Stories

Manipur: Active Cases Touch 1743

Regional

Wage Compensation Scheme for Pregnant Women in Assam tea gardens

Regional

COVID-19 Assam: 735 fresh cases reported

Top Stories

#74thIndependenceDay: National Digital Health Mission launched

National

“We are Indians, We Do Not Have Religion”: Shah Rukh Khan

Top Stories

How Sonowal’s cabinet observes R-Day

Comments
Loading...