SI Exam Scam: 2 Accused Sent To Jail

In a latest development, two accused in the sub-inspector question paper leak scandal were deported to jail this evening.

State President of Nirman Bharat Yuva Morcha Kuldip Rajbonshi and Harkat Ali are two among several accused who were arrested on September 24 and 26, respectively.

They were under police remand, following which they were sent to jail today.

A police team led by DSP Jupi Bordoloi raided Rajbonshi’s house in Nalbari and recovered documents relating to some coaching centres, admit cards of Transport department’s exams, pass books, bank drafts, 24 SIM cards and other documents.