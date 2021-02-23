SI Exam Scam: 2 More Arrested

In a major development in the Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination Question Paper scam, two more accused have been arrested by CID, Assam.

Accused SP Kumar Sanjit Krishna’s accomplice Amarjyoti Lahkar and Krishna’s bodyguard Deepjyoti Saloi were apprehended on Tuesday evening.

As per reports, Amarjyoti Lahkar had hoarded an amount of rupees 40 lakhs which Krishna had taken for the question paper leak. On the other hand, Krishna’s bodyguard Deepjyoti was involved in handing over the money to Amarjyoti at his residence.

So far, CID officials have been able to recover rupees 18 lakhs out of the 40 lakhs.

SP Kumar Sanjit Krishna was arrested on October 16 and his bail was rejected on November 25.

A charge sheet against the accused was file by CID in December last year. Out of all the accused atleast eight have been granted bail to date.