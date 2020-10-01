Top StoriesRegional

SI Exam Scam: 2 Web Journos Nabbed

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Picture
23

In a latest development, two more suspects in the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination scandal have been detained.

Nalbari police officials have nabbed two web journalists, Jitul Hussain and Jahirul Hussain.

Both the accused are related as uncle and nephew.

Related News

Modified Air India One For President, PM Arrives In Delhi

Rahul Gandhi Arrested, Alleges Pushed, Hit By Cops

Senior Congress Leader Ahmed Patel Tests Covid +ve

India To Build Cancer Hospital, Stadium In Maldives

The accused belong from Barpeta Road’s Kathjhar.

Earlier today, another two suspects were apprehended

So far, the Assam Police’s CID and Crime Branch of Guwahati Police have nabbed around 27 suspected to be involved in the question paper leak scam.

You might also like
National

Arvind Kejriwal to File Nomination Today

Sports

Rajasthan Royals to run social awareness campaign in Assam

National

IAF To Induct Rafale Aircraft

Top Stories

Six takeaways from PM Modi’s Hackathon 2020 address

Regional

Three Panchayat Secretaries arrested

Regional

Non-teaching Staff of Cotton University stage protest against NEP

Comments
Loading...