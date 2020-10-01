SI Exam Scam: 2 Web Journos Nabbed

In a latest development, two more suspects in the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination scandal have been detained.

Nalbari police officials have nabbed two web journalists, Jitul Hussain and Jahirul Hussain.

Both the accused are related as uncle and nephew.

The accused belong from Barpeta Road’s Kathjhar.

Earlier today, another two suspects were apprehended

So far, the Assam Police’s CID and Crime Branch of Guwahati Police have nabbed around 27 suspected to be involved in the question paper leak scam.