SI Exam Scam: Accused Akshay Chand Granted Bail

In a recent development of the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment exam paper leak scam of Assam Police, accused Akshay Chand Baid has been granted bail.

Besides Baid, another eight accused have also been granted bail, sources said. Their names are yet to be revealed.

Akshay Chand aka Akhiya is the owner of Akshay Telecommunication, the company which got a sub-contract for conducting the Police SI Recruitment Exam. He was in judicial custody since October 27.

As per reports, Baid has been granted bail from the Gauhati High Court due to complaints on health-related issues.

Furthermore, Baid is currently undergoing medical treatment in Chennai.

In October last year after his arrest he was admitted to Marwari Maternity Hospital in Guwahati for suffering from kidney related ailments and diabetes.

On December 18, the Crime Investigation Department of Guwahati Police had submitted a chargesheet against 36 accused including Baid in connection with the scam.

Over 66,000 candidates had appeared the recruitment exam for 597 posts of the sub inspectors on September 20. Authorities on being informed of an question paper leak cancelled the examinations with fifteen minutes of its commencement.

Later, an examination was re-conducted on November 22 where 3,162 have cleared the written test.