SI Exam Scam | All Accused Will be Punished: Sonowal

Reacting on the SI Exam scandal, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the government is trying their best to eradicate corruption. This government had sent the culprits of the APSC scam to jail and now is the turn for the accused of the SI exam scam, said Sonowal.

He said that none of the appointment in the BJP government has been given in exchange of money. Our principle is ‘Not to Take Money, Not to Give Money’.

“Every accused in the SI exam scam will be punished. Till date many have been arrested and the CID and Crime Branch are continuing their investigation. All the accused will be punished,” said Sonowal.

Sonowal also urged the people if any broker ask money for a job, they should inform the government immediately.