SI Exam Scam | All Accused Will be Punished: Sonowal

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Sarbananda Sonowal
Representative Image
151

Reacting on the SI Exam scandal, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the government is trying their best to eradicate corruption. This government had sent the culprits of the APSC scam to jail and now is the turn for the accused of the SI exam scam, said Sonowal.

He said that none of the appointment in the BJP government has been given in exchange of money. Our principle is ‘Not to Take Money, Not to Give Money’.

“Every accused in the SI exam scam will be punished. Till date many have been arrested and the CID and Crime Branch are continuing their investigation. All the accused will be punished,” said Sonowal.

Related News

Emergency Hospital Wing To be Set up at SMCH

Five Arrested For Kidnapping And Selling 2-Year Old

Arunachal: TRIHMS, Niba Hospital Suspend Services

IARI Assam Campus Launched

Sonowal also urged the people if any broker ask money for a job, they should inform the government immediately.

You might also like
Environment

Life of Umiam Lake To End By 2024

Regional

Don’t take any action based on draft NRC: Centre

Regional

Fani: Assam’s 24 pilgrims untraceable

Regional

‘Fake Clarification’ mentioning Nitumoni Saikia

Regional

Fertlizer Laden Trucks Seized at Barpeta

Regional

No more liquor bribes, Kamrup DC warns parties

Comments
Loading...