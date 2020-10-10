SI Exam Scam: Another Accused Rupam Das Arrested from Bongaigaon

One more accused in SI Exam scam of Assam Police has been arrested from Bongaigaon. The arrested has been identified as Rupam Das, a loco pilot in the Northeast Frontier Railway. Police also recovered a huge amount of cash worth Rs. 3 crore from the house of his father-in-law at Borigaon in Abhyapuri at Bongaigaon.

A team of police raided the house of Tarani Banik, father-in-law of Rupam das.

Police and CID team has launched an operation at Banik’s house for 8 hours and recovered more than Rs. 3 crores.

It has also come to know that Rupam Das is a close aide of Rubul Hazarika, one of the partner of Akshay Telecommunication.

However, Rubul Hazarika was arrested from Nalbari on Friday. He was associated with Akshay Telecommunication of Bongaigaon, the company which got the sub-contract to conduct the written scam.