SI Exam Scam: Another Arrested from Lakhimpur

The Lakhimpur Sadar police arrested another accused of the SI exam scam on Tuesday night from the Panigaon area. The accused has been identified as Atul Nath.

Police arrested Nath and handed over to CID.

He was brought back to Guwahati on Tuesday night itself.

Notably, the prime accused PK Dutta was arrested on Tuesday from Nepal and brought to Guwahati. Dutta reached Guwahati at around 3.30 AM on Wednesday.

He will be interrogated today at CID office.