SI Exam Scam: Another Arrested from Lakhimpur

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Another arrested in SI exam scam
Representative Image
85

The Lakhimpur Sadar police arrested another accused of the SI exam scam on Tuesday night from the Panigaon area. The accused has been identified as Atul Nath.

Police arrested Nath and handed over to CID.

He was brought back to Guwahati on Tuesday night itself.

Related News

Assam: No Hike in Bus Fare, AAMTA to Continue Strike

Hathras Gangrape Case: Govt Gives 10 More Days to Submit…

Meghalaya: Govt To Withdraw Free COVID-19 Tests

SI Exam Scam: Fugitive PK Dutta Brought Back To Assam

Notably, the prime accused PK Dutta was arrested on Tuesday from Nepal and brought to Guwahati. Dutta reached Guwahati at around 3.30 AM on Wednesday.

He will be interrogated today at CID office.

You might also like
Top Stories

“COVID-19 Going Out of Control” – Minister Pijush Hazarika

Regional

Cotton University Invites Application for HS 1st Year

Regional

BTC elections postponed

Business

Assam: Business Establishments To Remain Closed on Monday

Top Stories

Nagaland | Patient with COVID-19 Symptoms admitted to GMCH

Top Stories

Uncertainty prevails over capping of Baghjan oil well | READ WHY

Comments
Loading...