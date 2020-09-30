SI Exam Scam: APCC Demands CM’s Resignation

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over the SI exam scam. The APCC alleged that the chief minister was involved in the scam and therefore he should resign as CM.

APCC President Ripun Bora while participating in the protest in front of the Manabendra Sarma Complex also demanded an investigation by a justice of the High Court. He also alleged that the OSD to CM Ranjit Mazumder is directly involved with the examination scandal of the Assam Police.

Congress also raised questions as to how the question paper has been leaked from the supervision of Pradip Kumar and why the government has not taken any action against him.

