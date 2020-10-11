SI Exam Scam: BJP Leader Jintu Nath Arrested

Another suspect Jintu Nath was apprehended in connection to the sub-inspector recruitment examination question paper leak scandal on Sunday morning.

Nath is the vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bezera Circle in Jalukbari constituency.

Fugitive Jintu Nath has been arrested by Chaiduar police from Sonitpur’s Jamguri area and will be brought to Guwahati today.

Meanwhile, the CID is conducting a raid in a company called Krishna Global in Guwahati’s Zoo Tinali area.

More details awaited…