Top StoriesRegional

SI Exam Scam: BJP Leader Jintu Nath Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
2

Another suspect Jintu Nath was apprehended in connection to the sub-inspector recruitment examination question paper leak scandal on Sunday morning.

Nath is the vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bezera Circle in Jalukbari constituency.

Fugitive Jintu Nath has been arrested by Chaiduar police from Sonitpur’s Jamguri area and will be brought to Guwahati today.

Related News

India: COVID Tally Breaches 70-Lakh Mark

Kokrajhar: 40 Shops Gutted In Fire

France: 5 Die In Plane, Microlight Collision

Kamakhya Temple Opens Today

Meanwhile, the CID is conducting a raid in a company called Krishna Global in Guwahati’s Zoo Tinali area.

More details awaited…

You might also like
World

Partial Lunar Eclipse Visible From India

Regional

8 lakh divyangs and their families to boycott panchayat polls

Top Stories

Unlock 1.0: 1.5 lakh to board 200 trains today

National

Fire breaks out at AIIMS in Delhi

Regional

Tensed Situation In Rangia After ‘Bomb’ Recovery

Regional

Assam: No Hike in Bus Fare, AAMTA to Continue Strike

Comments
Loading...