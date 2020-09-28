SI Exam Scam: Cash Rewards Announced On Fugitives

Assam Police on Monday announced cash rewards for information on fugitives P K Dutta and Diban Deka.

The director-general of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and Inspector General of Police GP Singh addressing the media, briefed on the developments related to the sub-inspector examination question paper leakage case.

There have been necessary measures taken to nab the prime accused fugitives P K Dutta and Diban Deka in the case.

“We have made sure they do not cross the borders,” IGP Singh said.

Acting on a tip off by IGP Hiren Nath on September 20 in consultation with the chairman of the State Level Police Recruitment Boad and on instructions given by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the police force carried out the raids, DGP Mahanta said.

In this connection, nine have been arrested so far including four CID officers.

“Four CID officers have been arrested,” Mahanta informed.

He further added, “ Hirakjyoti Baruah, Rituraj Bora, Rumat Deka have been arrested and Jaydeep Baruah was nabbed in Tinsukia”.

Jaydeep Baruah was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Objectionable items have been recovered from three different places.

“Half burnt banners were found in Bhargav Lodge along with five cash receipts and drafts,” the DGP said, adding, “Rs. 5.5 lakhs have been seized from the hotel manager”.

A pistol was recovered from accused P K Dutta’s house.

“A pistol with an expired registration date of March 23 this year was found in Dutta’s house,” Mahanta briefed.

In the meantime, the hunt for properties of P K Dutta is also under process.

“It has been reported there Dutta has a flat in Mumbai,” IGP Singh said, adding, “The vigilance team will brief us about it in a day or two”.

Additionally, 1.255 kilogramme gold was seized from P K Dutta’s home while Dutta’s wife has absconded to Nepal, the IGP informed.

IGP G.P. Singh said that Dipan Deka’s name was not registered in the FIR.

“However, his name came up during the investigation that was launched in Thank You Lodge and he will be arrested too,” the IGP said.