SI Exam Scam: Cash Worth Crores of Rupees Seized

By Pratidin Bureau
Cash worth crores of rupees have been seized from the house of the accused in SI exam scam Devraj Das and from Rupam Das’s father-in-law’s house at Abhyapuri. In an operation launched by the team of Assam police the cash worth crores of rupees have been recovered from both the houses.

Police conducted the raid since Friday night for more than 8 hours and recovered the money from the houses. Both Devraj and Rupam have been arrested by police.

According to police, Devraj owns lands in different places in Barpeta.

On the other hand, Rupam Das who is a loco-pilot is a close-aide of Rubul Hazarika who shares partnership for Akshay Telecommunication. A sum of Rs. 3crores have been seized from Tarini Banikya’s house at Abhyapuri. Tarini Banikya is the father-in-law of Rupam Das.

Moreover, CID arrested another broker related to the recruitment scam of Assam Police. He has been identified as Hira Choudhury.

According to reports, Hira Choudhury supplied candidates against money for the recruitment. Police informed that he is also a land broker.

Choudhury was arrested from Dhirenpara area in Guwahati.

