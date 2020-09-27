Top StoriesRegional

SI Exam Scam: Chairman Of SLPRB Resigns

By Pratidin Bureau
Chairman of Assam Police Recruitment Board Pradip Kumar has resigned from his position on Sunday as the recent SI exam was not conducted properly under his chairmanship.

Kumar resigned from the post taking moral responsibility of the paper leak amid widespread outrage over the SI exam scandal.

Earlier this month, the written test for recruitment of sub-inspector (SI) of police (UB) in Assam Police, scheduled to be held on Sept 20 was cancelled due to leakage of the question paper.

Two prime accused in the recruitment scam case—former deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Prasanta Kumar Dutta and BJP leader Diban Deka are still on the run.

A number of arrests have been made by police in connection to the case so far. Investigation is currently underway.

