SI Exam Scam: CID Arrests Manager of Hotel Bhargav

The CID on Friday arrested the manager of Hotel Bhargav Grand Rahul Deka situated in Lokhra in connection to the SI exam scam of Assam Police. CID also seized many files from the hotel.

Deka has been taken to Crime Branch office for interrogation. He was arrested based on the confession of Kushal Das who was arrested from Bamundi in Sualkuchi.

On interrogating, Kushal also confessed about the secret examination conducted at Hotel Bhargav.

The Crime Branch and CID will interrogate all the three accused Rahul Deka, Kushal Das and Pranjal Sarma together.