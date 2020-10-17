SI Exam Scam: CID Conducts Raid In Devraj Das’s House

In connection to the Assam police sub-inspector’s recruitment examination, the state CID team on late Friday night carried out a search operation in accused Devraj Das’s house in Barpeta.

Devraj Dutta’s wife Tulika Barman was detained and interrogated by Barpeta police and the CID team on Friday.

Thereafter, the CID team recovered cash worth rupees 46 lakhs and 77 thousand from Tulika Barman’s locker of Bank of Baroda locker. Furthermore they seized gold of one kilogramme.

Later, the CID team launched a search operation in the accused couple’s house.

Das was arrested on October 10, after the state police team and CID team had seized crores of rupees.