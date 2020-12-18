SI Exam Scam: CID Files Chargesheet Against 36 Accused

In a recent development, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday filed a charge sheet against 36 accused in the SI exam scam that made headlines in the state.

The charge sheet runs into 2621 pages while the case diary runs into 1217 pages. 183 witnesses have been named as prosecution witnesses.

“The charge sheet has been submitted in connection with CID PS case number 21/2020 under the sections 120B/119/120/166/201/204/212/406/409/420/461/506/34 of IPC; Section 66 (B) of Information Technology Act; Sections 25 (1-B)(a)/25(1-B)(h) of Arms Act; Section 98(a) of Assam Police Act and Section 7(a) (b) (c)/8/12/13 (1) (a)/13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 – Section 7(a) (b) (c)/8/12/13 (1) (a)/13(2),” an official statement said.

“The statement of 32 witnesses has been recorded by a Judicial Magistrate under section 164 Cr.P.C whereas confessional statements of five arrested accused persons have been recorded by a Judicial Magistrate under section 164 Cr.P.C,” it added.

Additionally, the charge sheet, which was produced before a special judge in Guwahati, also included seizures that were made during the course of investigation. They are –

Cash – Rs 6,26,69,440/-

Mobile phones – 32 Nos

Digital video recorder – 11 Nos

Laptop – 5 Nos

Vehicles – 10 Nos (including 1 two-wheeler)

Furthermore, there were 24 crime scenes in the case spread over four districts in Assam.

The charge sheet was submitted in 87 days from the date of the first arrest in the case.