SI Exam Scam: CID Summons Kumar Sanjit Krishna

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) summons Kumar Sanjit Krishna who has been transferred as the SP of Barpeta FRRO amid the impending arrest as being allegedly involved in the recent SI exam scam of Assam Police. The state government in a reshuffle in police administration on Sunday has transferred Krishna to Barpeta who served as Karimganj SP.

It has almost been clear in the CID investigation that the network of SI Exam scam has spread from Guwahati to Bongaigaon till Karimganj. The CID, as per the instruction of the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has arrested couple of accused involved in the scam within 21 days.

The CID who successfully apprehended the culprits involved in the scam from BJP youth leader Dibon Deka to former DIG PK Dutta has recently suspected Kumar Sanjit Krishna, brother of State Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna of allegedly involved in the scam. Sanjit Krishna who is absconding has been summoned by the CID.

Meanwhile, on Saturday ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh announced that the prime accused who leaked the question paper will be arrested within two days and at the time when Singh made the announcement, the state government’s reshuffle in police administration is questionable.

Notably, the entire racket of question paper leakage has come to light after the arrest of Rubul Hazarika. It was on Hazarika’s confession that a huge amount of money has also been recovered from Bongaigaon, and Barpeta in an operation launched by Assam Police.

It has also come to know that the Karimganj SP Sanjit Krishna was also involved in the scam as he held a good relationship with the Akshay Telecommunication owner while he served as the SP of Bongaigaon.