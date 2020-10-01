SI Exam Scam: Diban Deka Sent to 5 Days Judicial Custody

Prime Accused in the SI Exam scam Diban Deka has been sent to 5 days judicial custody on Thursday. He was produced at CJM court today after being arrested on Wednesday night from Patacharkuchi.

Commissioner of Police, Guwahati said that the police asked for 7 days judicial custody of Deka but he has been given 5-days custody by court. He will be produced in court again on October 6.

Deka was brough to Guwahati after being arrested from Patacharkuchi under the leadership of Additional DGP GP Singh.

He was kept in a special section of the police SOU lockup and was being interrogated by Crime Branch at the SB office.