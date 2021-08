SI Exam Scam: ED To Interrogate Prime Accused PK Dutta, 4 Others In Jail

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will interrogate SI exam scam prime accused PK Dutta along with four others in connection to the case today in jail.

The other four accused are – Kumar Sanjit Krishna, Rupam Das, Sarat Sarma and Rubul Hazarika.

Out of the four, Sarat Sarma and Rubul Hazarika are lodged in Goalpara jail.

A special court had allowed the ED to interrogate the five accused in connection to the case.