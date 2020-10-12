SI Exam Scam: Godown of Akshay Chand Set on Fire Mysteriously

In a recent development of the SI recruitment exam scam of Assam Police, the godown of Akshay Chand, owner of Akshay Telecommunication has been set on fire mysteriously on Sunday.

The investigation of recruitment exam scam has shaken Bongaigaon district as the accused Akshay Telecommunication’s owners Akshay Chand and Rubul Hazarika were also involved in the biggest ever scam of Assam Police. The team of Assam police including CID teams recovered crores of rupees from one of the accused Rupam Das’s father-in-law’s house at Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district. Cash worth 3.33 crores have been seized from Tarini Banikya’s house based on the confession made by Rubul Hazarika.

On the other hand, cash worth Rs. 15lakhs have been seized from one Pradip Mazumder in Bongaigaon wgile Rs. 1.15 crores have been recovered from Debraj Das’s house from Barpeta. All the three accused are railway employees and close aides of Rubul Hazarika.

Meanwhile, following the recovery of the money from different parts of Barpeta, and Bongaigaon, CID raided Akshay Chand Baid alias Akhiya Chand’s house in North Bongaigaon and seized some important documents.

At the time when the CID raided absconding Akshay Chand’s house, his godown in Bongaigaon has been set on fire mysteriously. According to reports, although the godown was in the name of Akshay Chand’s sister-in-law’s name, it was used by Akhiya Chand for his business purpose.