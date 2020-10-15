SI Exam Scam: Kumar Sanjit Krishna Flees Away Mysteriously

Former Karimganj SP and the prime accused in the recent SI recruitment scam of Assam Police, Kumar Sanjit Krishna has fled from his government quarter in Guwahati since Tuesday night. Krishna absconded by leaving his car at the quarter itself.

Krishna, who was under interrogation at the CID office till Tuesday has been allowed to go home mysteriously without any security. He has been interrogated for two days at the special branch of Assam Police situated at Kahilipara and CID office in Ulubari but his missing news since yesterday night has created a sensation among the police administration.

Surprisingly, the CID, who interrogated Krishna for two long days, has allowed returning home without any protection. Reports stated yesterday that he will be arrested on Thursday but it has come to know that he is missing from his government quarter. The police administration has not even deployed any security guards to keep eye on the main culprit of the SI exam scam.

Notably, the CID on Wednesday raided the residences of both Kumar Sanjit Krishna and Prashanta Kumar Dutta in Guwahati.

While the CID team simultaneously raided Krishna’s residences at Kacharibasti in Guwahati as well as in Karimganj, the team also searched the house of Karimganj ASP Dutta at city’s Mathura Nagar area.

The CID reportedly seized some documents from the residences of the two top cops during the course of the raid.

Earlier, the CID interrogated both the police officials in connection with the recruitment scam at the headquarters of the CID in Guwahati.

According to sources, the home department has also given go-ahead to the CID for arresting them but it has become a mystery that ahead of the assembly polls to be held in 2021, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who had given an order to investigate into the SI exam scam immediately after it has been informed of the question paper leakage, the prime accused in the entire racket went missing before his arrest.