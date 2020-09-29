SI Exam Scam: Nalbari Police Arrests Another Candidate

By Pratidin Bureau
Nalbari Police arrested another candidate
The Nalbari Police on Monday night arrested another candidate of SI exam of Assam police who was involved in the question paper leak incident.

The candidate was arrested from Rampur in Chaygaon. He was being arrested for interrogation by the police and is now under interrogation.

The Nalbari Police has arrested Gunjan under IPC case no 507/20 U.S 120 (B)/406, 420, 418 with the help of Bijoynagar police from Rampur.

According to Police, he had taken coaching at Thank You lodge before the examination.

Police recovered one mobile phone from the candidate which has all the information. He has been taken to Nalbari on Monday night itself.

However, the CID on Monday arrested the first candidate of SI exam scam of Assam Police. The candidate has been arrested from Jyoti Nagar in Guwahati after a search operation launched on Sunday night.

The candidate has been identified as Suraj Baruah. CID has not recovered any documents from Suraj other than his admit card.

