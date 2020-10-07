SI Exam Scam: PK Dutta Sent To 6-Day CID Custody

The court of judicial magistrate in Guwahati on Wednesday remanded prime accused PK Dutta in connection with the Sub Inspector’s exam paper leak scam to six days custody of the CID.

However, the CID had pleaded for seven day custody.

The senior BJP leader was nabbed from the Indo-Nepal border on Tuesday and brought back to Assam last night.

Dutta reportedly suffers from a heart ailment and thus will be taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for a check-up before being sent to the CID custody.