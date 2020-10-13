SI Exam Scam: Prime Accused Akshay Chand Under Treatment

One of the prime accused of the SI recruitment exam scam of Assam Police Akshay Chand Baidya has been admitted to the hospital on Monday. Akshay Chand, the owner of Akshay Telecommunication is under treatment at Marwari Maternity Hospital in Guwahati.

According to reports, he is suffering from kidney related ailments and Diabetes. He had undergone COVID-19 test and the result came out negative.

Meanwhile, CID was in search of Baidya as he is one of the accused in the SI exam scam. The teams of Assam Police also raided his house for hours in Bongaigaon on Saturday but at the time when his house has been raided, a godown which was in the name of Akshay’s sister-in-law has been gutted in fire mysteriously. It was suspected that the godown was set on fire with conspiracy.

However, doctors who are treating Akshay Chand said that he doesn’t have any critical condition of his health.