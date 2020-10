Prime accused of the SI exam scam of Assam Police PK Dutta has been arrested from the Assam-Nepal border at Kakarvitta on Tuesday. He was arrested by the Special Branch of Darjeeling district.

Dutta was arrested while he was on his way to Assam with his son-in-law. He has now been kept at Panitanki area.

Dutta’s son-in-law and son are also with him while he was being arrested. He is currently under interrogation at the immigration center in the border.