SI Exam Scam: Prime Accused PK Dutta Denied Bail

Former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), P K Dutta, has been denied bail by Gauhati High Court in the SI exam scam case that rocked the state last year.

The bail plea, which has been rejected, was challenged by advocate Dhanesh Das on behalf of the government.

Dutta was arrested by the Special Branch of Darjeeling district from the Assam-Nepal border on October 6 last year while he was on his way to Assam with his son-in-law.

Dutta is said to be the prime accused in the SI exam paper leak case.