SI Exam Scam: Prime Accused Saroj Sharma Arrested

The prime accused of the SI exam scam Saroj Sharma has been arrested today by the Crime Branch from Borjhar Airport.

As reported, the accused was travelling back to Assam after remaining in hiding in places like Delhi and Lucknow.

Sharma, involved in the said scam, was at large all this while.

It must be noted that just a couple of days ago, the ultimate accused of the scam, PK Dutta, who was also a former top cop with the Assam Police, was also arrested from a place close to the Indo-Nepal border.