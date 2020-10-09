SI Exam Scam: Rubul Hazarika Surrendered in Nalbari

Akshay Chand Baid owned Akshay Telecommunication’s partner Rubul Hazarika who was involved in the SI exam scam of Assam Police surrendered before Nalbari police on Friday.

Hazarika is now under interrogation at Nalbari under the leadership of ADGP (Law and Order) GP Singh. He has now been brought to Guwahati for further investigation.

Police conducted raid in the houses of Akshay Chand Baid and Rubul Hazarika on Wednesday. Police also conducted raid in the office of Akshay Telecommunication and sealed it. As per sources, police interrogated Nirmal Baid, brother of Akshay. A team of Assam Police also conducted raid in the houses of Akshay Chand Baid and Rubul Hazarika in Bongaigaon related to the SI recruitment exam scam case. Akshay Chand Baid received the sub-contract for conducting the Police SI Recruitment Exam.

Notably Rubul Hazarika who was absconding surrendered at Nalbari.





