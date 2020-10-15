SI Exam Scam: SP Kumar Sanjit Krishna Arrested

Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday night arrested Superintendent of Police (SP), FRRO, Barpeta, Kumar Sanjit Krishna, for his involvement in the SI exam scam that rocked the state. He will be produced in a competent court tomorrow (Friday).

The senior police officer, who was untraceable since Tuesday, appeared at Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati earlier today.

Sanjit Krishna had been allegedly absconding since Tuesday after he was interrogated by CID for his alleged connection in the infamous cash-for-jobs scam.

Following his arrest, he was taken to the MMCH for medical examination and Covid test.