SI Exam Scam: SP Kumar Sanjit Krishna Arrested

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Kumar Sanjit Krishna
167

Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday night arrested Superintendent of Police (SP), FRRO, Barpeta, Kumar Sanjit Krishna, for his involvement in the SI exam scam that rocked the state. He will be produced in a competent court tomorrow (Friday).

The senior police officer, who was untraceable since Tuesday, appeared at Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati earlier today.

Sanjit Krishna had been allegedly absconding since Tuesday after he was interrogated by CID for his alleged connection in the infamous cash-for-jobs scam.

Related News

Telangana Floods: Death Toll Rises To 50

India’s First Oscar Winner Bhanu Athaiya Passes Away

J&K: Farooq Abdullah Declares Alliance With Mehbooba…

Dhekiajuli: 4 Dead, 8 Injured In Road Accident

Following his arrest, he was taken to the MMCH for medical examination and Covid test.

You might also like
Regional

Use of plastic bags banned in Haflong

Top Stories

LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULTS 2019 LIVE

World

Taiwan election: Tsai Ing-wen wins second Presidential term

National

Action director Veeru Devgan passes away

National

Current economic slowdown “unprecedented in 70 years”: NITI Aayog VC

National

European Parliament members to visit Kashmir

Comments
Loading...