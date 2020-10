The latest development in the sub-inspector recruitment examination scandal revealed the arrest of two more close associates of former DIG and prime accused PK Dutta from Dibrugarh.

One Priyanath Gogoi alias Jintu Gogoi of Dibrugarh’s Jivan Phukan Nagar and Dilip Gogoi alias Bhai of Borpathar were detained in Dibrugarh.

Both accused were nabbed by the CID and were arrested after being brought to Guwahati today.