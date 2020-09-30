SI Exam Scam: Two More Candidates Arrested from Nalbari

The Nalbari Police arrested two more candidates of SI exam on Wednesday. Both the candidates have been detained for interrogation at Nalbari.

According to police, both the candidates have link with Kumud Goswami and took training at Thank You lodge.

The candidates have been identified as Abdul Sheikh and Bitumoni Das.

On the other hand, the CID launched operation again at Hotel Bhargav Grand today.

The CID will seal the rooms of the candidates during the operation. The search operation has been taken out with executive magistrate.

According to reports, there were 63 candidates in Hotel Bhargav and the CID will seal each room.