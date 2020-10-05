SI Exam Scam: Two More Suspects Detained

Another two suspects have been detained in the sub-inspector recruitment examination scam on Monday midnight.

In an investigation led by the CID in Kamrup’s Sangsari, Kaku Nath and Mrinal Nath have been detained from their respective homes.

Both the suspects had appeared for a mock exam in Thank You Lodge.

Acting on information received from another accused Abhijit Boro the agency conducted the investigation.

Boro was present in Hotel Bhargav on September 19 and 20. He was given the answers a night before the exam.

Boro is reportedly a truck hijacker and has been accused of hijacking a truck from Sansari and killing the driver and the handyman.

A case has been registered against Boro under sections 325/ 2020 u/s 302/407 of IPC.

Meanwhile, it yet to be confirmed if both Kaku and Mrinal Nath are also truck hijackers.