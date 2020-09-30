SI Exam: Sonowal Assures Justice to Meritorious Students

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the state government has instituted an inquiry into the Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) recruitment scam as the investing agency has been asked to conduct the inquiry impartially without any compromise. Sonowal made this statement while interacting with the media at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra on Wednesday.

Sonowal said that no leniency or compromise would be tolerated in the inquiry process as the investigation agency has succeeded in making headway in the investigation. “The police would definitely track all the accused allegedly involved in the scam and arrest them. He also reiterated that the State government is making sure so that no meritorious candidate is deprived of justice,” said Sonowal.

Sonowal also informed that the new recruitment board has been constituted with a mandate to see that no meritorious student is deprived of his or her right. He also urged upon the journalists and the public in general to be alert to avert any unscrupulous activity to creep in the system.

Chief Minister Sonowal said that once the findings of the investigation are out, all aspects of the scam will come to the fore. He also maintained that the inquiry ordered into the scam was not the result of any complaint. Within 15 minutes of the reported leak of question papers, state government has cancelled the examination of the recruitment. He also said that there have been several instances of question paper leak incidents that took place under various governments in the state since 1952.

However, for the first time any government acted so expeditiously and transparently to institute an inquiry to disclose the reasons responsible for the alleged scam. Reiterating that state government is committed to maintain its accountability, Sonowal requested the people in general to sustain their close vigil on the activities of the government and extend all cooperation to the government in its march towards people’s welfare.