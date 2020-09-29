SI Exam To Be Conducted By Nov 30: Himanta

By Pratidin Bureau
Himanta
Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the SI exam of Assam Police will be conducted within November 30 without any discrepancy. This time the examination will be conducted lucidly, the minister said.

Briefing the media, Sarma said that the people will lose their jobs who have given a bribe. “The government will fully investigate these issues and the culprits will be punished. We have made the system corruption-free. Whenever we are being informed about the negligence in the examination process we have started the investigation and punished the guilty,” said Sarma.

Reacting on Diban Deka, the minister said that they have never seen people like Diban in the BJP office for the last six years adding that he doesn’t know anyone name Diban Deka from his party.

He also assured that from now onwards the examination will be conducted in a clean manner.

