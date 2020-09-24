SI Paper Leak: 7 More Arrested

In a major development, the Assam police have arrested another seven accused on Thursday in connection to the leakage of a question paper related to the written examination for the post of Sub Inspector conducted by State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), an official statement read.

Notably, two accused were arrested yesterday by City Police Crime Branch and another accused was arrested by CID, Assam Police.

On being informed about the question paper leak, Assam Police headquarters immediately requested the Chairman, SLPRB to cancel the examination and to lodge an FIR with the State CID to investigate the matter.

The statement further added, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal instructed the Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to leave no stone unturned and nab the culprits involved.

The investigation on this matter is underway and being closely monitored by the DGP, while ADGP (Law & Order), CP Guwahati, IG (CID) and IG (SB) are supervising the cases in CID and the Guwahati Crime Branch, helping the dedicated teams of police personnel, it said.

Furthermore, as per the Chief Minister’s instruction, SLPRB Chairman, henceforth will have to involve Assam Police Headquarters in the administration of all recruitment exams related to Assam Police.