Top StoriesRegional

SI Paper Leak: Police Arrest PK Dutta’s Driver

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
94

In a breakthrough, the Police have managed to get hold of PK Dutta’s driver Anowar Hussain today.

Along with Hussain, a car that belongs to Dutta has also been seized by the Police. It is suspected that Dutta was made to flee Assam in the same car.  

As reported, the driver, who is believed to be quite close to Dutta and has been working for him for the past 7 years, has been handed over to the CID by the Dalgaon Police.  

Related News

Assam Lieutenant Colonel Dies of Suspected Heart Attack

“No Change in Medicine For Gogoi” – AIIMS…

President Gives Assent to Farm Bills Amid Outrage

Bengal: NIA Arrests Another Suspected Al-Qaeda Operative

It must be noted that former DIG of Assam Police Dutta is the prime accused behind the recent SI examination paper leak. Ever since the examination that was scheduled for September 20 was cancelled due to its paper getting leaked ahead of the exam, Police and CID have undertaken a series of operations to nab the accused, who is so far at large.  

You might also like
National

Tweet from co-passenger helps rescue 25 minor girls from trafficking

National

Work permit only reality: MHA

Regional

Birthday celebration of 2nd biggest tree in Asia

Regional

Diphu: 66 liquor cartons seized

Regional

Majuli: Minor swept away by river

Regional

Hima to return to Patiala camp

Comments
Loading...