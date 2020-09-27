SI Paper Leak: Police Arrest PK Dutta’s Driver

In a breakthrough, the Police have managed to get hold of PK Dutta’s driver Anowar Hussain today.

Along with Hussain, a car that belongs to Dutta has also been seized by the Police. It is suspected that Dutta was made to flee Assam in the same car.

As reported, the driver, who is believed to be quite close to Dutta and has been working for him for the past 7 years, has been handed over to the CID by the Dalgaon Police.

It must be noted that former DIG of Assam Police Dutta is the prime accused behind the recent SI examination paper leak. Ever since the examination that was scheduled for September 20 was cancelled due to its paper getting leaked ahead of the exam, Police and CID have undertaken a series of operations to nab the accused, who is so far at large.